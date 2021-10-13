Barack Ferrazzano announced Josh Bashioum as its newest addition to the Real Estate Group and Katie E. Yonover as the latest hire to the Corporate & Securities Group.Bashioum focuses his practice on commercial real estate transactions and has experience in representing buyers, sellers, and developers in a range of commercial real estate transactions, including acquisitions, financing, and dispositions. His practice also places particular emphasis on representing landlords and tenants in commercial office, industrial …