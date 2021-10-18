The Illinois Supreme Court announced it has appointed two at-large Cook County Circuit Judges, Ruth Isabel Gudino and Tracie Porter.Gudino was appointed to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Cara LeFevourSmith and was sworn in Friday. Her term will conclude Dec. 5, 2022, following the November 2022 general election.Porter was appointed to fill the vacancy created by the election of Justice Michael B. Hyman to the 1st District Appellate Court. Porter’s appointment is effective Nov. 12 and will also …