Croke Fairchild Morgan & Beres announced Paige Bolinger and Meredith Christianson have joined the firm’s transactional practice as associates.A former in-house attorney for a venture capital firm, Bolinger has executed a variety of transactions, including investments in emerging companies and funds, as well as provided strategic and legal support across various business units within the company.Christianson advises mid-market companies and private equity firms on U.S. and international business transactions, with …