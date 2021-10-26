Quarles & Brady LLP promoted partner Steven Hunter to chair of Litigation & Dispute Resolution in the firm’s Chicago office.Hunter is a trial lawyer with first-chair experience representing companies in discovery, motions practice, arbitration, mediation, jury trials, bench trials and appeals in the U.S. and abroad.He serves as co-chair of Quarles & Brady’s National Diversity Committee.Hunter is co-chair of the Leadership Advisory Council of the Art Institute of Chicago, vice chair and member of the …