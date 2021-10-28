Ropes & Gray promoted James L. Davis, Brendan C. Hanifin and Jeremy A. Liabo to partner in its Chicago office.Davis guides private equity clients through complex M&A transactions and regularly works with TPG Capital and other large sponsors, as well as many Chicago- and Midwest-based clients. Davis recently represented TPG on its investment in DirecTV, in a deal valued at $16.25 billion.Hanifin advises clients on cross-border regulatory risks, helping them to navigate regulatory regimes and taking into …