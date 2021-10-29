Whiting Law Group’s founder and managing partner Timothy M. Whiting was appointed as chair of the Academy of Truck Accident Attorneys (ATAA) for the upcoming year. The ATAA is the largest legal organization for plaintiff truck accident attorneys in the United States.Whiting is a nationally board-certified truck accident trial attorney and holds a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL). Whiting is licensed to practice in Illinois and Wisconsin and solely handles cases involving individuals harmed in truck crashes …