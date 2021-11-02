Golan Christie Taglia LLP added Margherita M. Albarello as a partner to the firm’s Employment Law Group.Albarello represents clients before both state and federal courts and administrative institutions in FLSA matters, Illinois wage and hour violations, Equal Pay Act violations and misclassifications, trade secret litigation, non-compete/non-solicitation restrictive covenant agreements and litigation, as well as False Claim Act and Whistleblower Act violations.• Croke Fairchild Morgan & Beres announced that …