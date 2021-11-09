The Northwest Suburban Bar Association (NWSBA) and the Arab American Bar Association of Illinois (AABAR) presented a joint CLE on Thursday, Nov. 4, entitled “Fighting Discrimination: The Arab American Bar Association of Illinois.”The event was moderated by Matthew Fakhoury and featured AABAR past president Eddie Shishem, NWSBA President Moe Ahmad, AABAR co-founder and retired Cook County Circuit Court Judge William J. Haddad and AABAR President Marvet Sweis Drnovsek.• The bar admission ceremony for 1,269 …