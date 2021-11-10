Thomas McDonell, an attorney in Quarles & Brady’s Chicago office and the firm’s National Coordinator for the Veterans Pro Bono Program, will be one of the moderators Thursday for a program Quarles & Brady is hosting with The Veterans Consortium on Veterans Day.The training will teach lawyers how to help veterans appeal unfavorable rulings by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. These appeals involve a wide range of VA disability, educational assistance, and survivor benefit and pension benefit …