Loftus & Eisenberg, Ltd. added attorney Jeffrey Ogden Katz to lead the Professional Responsibility Practice.Katz will assist clients in a range of legal malpractice, professional disputes, outside counsel for lawyers, and state board defense. Katz has experience with all phases of litigation, mediation and arbitration.• Ropes & Gray has hired private equity and M&A attorney Janet Coscino as counsel. Coscino’s practice focuses on M&A, private equity and general corporate matters for both private …