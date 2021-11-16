Locke Lord has promoted two lawyers to partner in the Chicago office.Wasim K. Bleibel counsels pharmaceutical, biotechnology, beverage, and digital and media technology clients on intellectual property litigation, portfolio strategy, brand enforcement and regulatory compliance. He has experience in patent infringement litigation arising under the Hatch-Waxman Act, proceedings before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board and counseling clients on compliance with TTB, FDA, and FTC laws and regulations.Nina Vachhani concentrates …