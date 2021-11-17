Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner announced the addition of Lauren Caisman as partner in its Chicago office. Caisman’s practice spans all aspects of complex commercial, biometric privacy, products liability and class action litigation. She has experience in state and federal courts, arbitrations and administrative agency proceedings, including in case development and strategy, pleadings and motion practice, written and oral discovery, court hearings, witness examination and appeals. She also has helped clients in the media …