The International Association of Defense Counsel (IADC) announced Andrew D. (Drew) Cassidy, managing partner at Cassidy & Mueller, P.C. in Peoria, has accepted an invitation to join the IADC, an invitation-only global legal organization for attorneys who represent corporate and insurance interests.Cassidy practices in the area of civil litigation with a concentration in the defense of bodily injury claims, insurance coverage, probate, and real estate. Cassidy is a member of the Peoria County and Illinois State bar …