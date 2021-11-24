Jenner & Block partner Melissa M. Root will be inducted in the American College of Bankruptcy at the group’s annual meeting in April in Denver.One of 37 new inductees, Root joins five other Jenner & Block fellows: Vincent E. Lazar, Richard Levin, Daniel R. Murray, Ronald R. Peterson, and Catherine L. Steege.The College is an honorary public service association of insolvency professionals who are invited to join as fellows based on expertise, leadership, integrity, professionalism, scholarship, and service to …