The Public Interest Law Initiative (PILI) will host its Annual Awards Luncheon Wednesday during an in-person and virtual event. The event celebrates the generosity, expertise and commitment of lawyers, law students, legal professionals, law firms and corporations providing legal assistance to those in need. PILI will honor four award recipients:• Distinguished PILI Intern Alumni Award: James Brady, Legal Aid Chicago;• Distinguished PILI Fellow Alumni Award: Precious Jacobs-Perry, attorney at Jenner & Block and …