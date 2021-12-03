White & Case LLP has expanded its Global Debt Finance Practice with the addition of Brad Laken as a partner in Chicago. Laken represents commercial banks, investment banks, direct lenders, alternative credit providers and other debt investors as agent and lead arranger in a wide array of lending transactions, with an emphasis on middle market private equity sponsor-backed leveraged buyouts and recapitalizations.
