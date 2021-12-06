Araceli R. De La Cruz and Thomas M. Donnelly were appointed at-large circuit judges in Cook County, the Illinois Supreme Court announced Friday.De La Cruz will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Joan O’Brien. Her appointment takes effect on Jan. 6.Donnelly, an associate judge of the Circuit Court of Cook County, will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Sharon Sullivan. His appointment takes effect on Dec. 8, when he will be sworn in by Illinois Supreme Court Justice Mary Jane Theis …