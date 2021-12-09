Winston & Strawn LLP added Christopher M. Murphy and Terrence Dee as partners in the Chicago office and members of the Litigation Practice, focusing on class actions, antitrust, and other complex litigation.Murphy represents clients in class actions and other complex commercial litigation, including consumer fraud, product liability, RICO, ERISA, health care, and tax cases.Dee focuses on product liability and product-related class actions and mass torts cases. He has served as lead counsel in joint defense groups in …