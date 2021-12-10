Winston & Strawn LLP elevated four attorneys to partner.Dave Bauer concentrates his practice primarily in the areas of private equity, mergers and acquisitions, and general corporate advice for publicly and privately held companies.Jeffrey Huelskamp concentrates his practice on complex commercial litigation, financial services matters, and securities litigation. He represents and advises numerous public and private companies, including Fortune 500 companies, private equity firms, real estate trusts, and startups.Andrew …