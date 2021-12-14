Swanson, Martin & Bell LLP announced that one lateral attorney and five recent law school graduates have joined the firm’s Chicago office as associates.Amakie Amattey focuses on commercial litigation and business disputes, real estate litigation and transactional services, and product liability. She received her J.D. in 2021 from the University of Wisconsin Law School.Brentyn D. Baccega focuses on entertainment law, commercial litigation and business disputes, employment litigation and counseling, and …