Schaumburg-based Gardi & Haught, Ltd., added attorney James M. Nelis.Nelis’s practice covers residential and commercial real estate, acquisition, sale and litigation, asset protection, corporate law, commercial transactions: contract negotiation and preparation, commercial litigation, civil litigation, securities law and probate.• Robert P. Walsh Jr., partner at Clifford Law Offices, was reappointed by the Illinois Supreme Court as a member of the Committee on Character and Fitness, Second District, for 2022 …