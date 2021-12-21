Schaumburg-based Gardi & Haught Ltd. has promoted Parag Bhosale and Ann Fischer as partners and announced that starting on Jan. 1 the firm will be named Gardi, Haught, Fischer and Bhosale, Ltd.The full-service firm practices in real estate, personal injury and worker’s compensation, medical malpractice, business disputes, wrongful death, immigration, family, estate planning, corporate, property tax, HUD closings, landlord/ tenant issues, mass tort, and criminal law.Fischer has been with the firm for 11 years and …