Venable LLP added Michael L. Morkin as a partner in the firm’s litigation practice.Morkin has handled arbitrations in Asia, Latin America, Europe, the Caribbean and throughout the United States.• The Illinois Supreme Court announced multiple appointments to the Attorney Registration & Disciplinary Commission. The ARDC is the high court agency that investigates allegations of lawyer wrongdoing in the state, and its review board decides appeals in attorney discipline cases.Current Commission Vice Chairperson …