Andrew K. Carruthers was selected as an associate judge for the 3rd Judicial Circuit. He is currently with the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office in Edwardsville.Carruthers received his undergraduate degree in 2002 from the University of Illinois and his J.D. from Southern Illinois University Law School in 2006.• Jonathan E. Hawley, U.S. Magistrate Judge for the Central District of Illinois, was reappointed for an eight-year-term. He will continue to oversee civil cases in Peoria’s and Rock …