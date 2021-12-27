William A. Birdthistle, an IIT Chicago-Kent College of Law professor, was appointed director of the Division of Investment Management for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.Birdthistle’s division “oversees mutual funds and other investment products and services that investors may use to help them buy a home, send kids to college, or prepare for retirement,” according to its website. Its primary responsibility is to enforce the Investment Company Act of 1940 and Investment Advisers Act of 1940 …