Cook County Circuit Court Judge Judith C. Rice is the new acting presiding judge of the Domestic Violence Division, according to Chief Judge Timothy C. Evans. Rice is the first African-American judge to hold this position. Before being elected to the judiciary in 2014, she served in executive positions at BMO Harris Bank, most recently as senior vice president and head of community affairs and economic development. Rice also has served as a prosecutor with the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office and as an assistant …