Lewis Brisbois added Todd M. Rowe to its Chicago office as a partner in the firm’s Data Privacy & Cybersecurity Practice.Rowe brings experience in counseling clients on the potential for cyber risk liability, facilitating compliance with state and federal privacy laws, and managing responses to data breaches. He also has more than 20 years of experience involving a wide range of complex commercial disputes and business litigation.Rowe has written extensively on emerging threats in data privacy and information …