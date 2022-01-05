BakerHostetler has elected Bonnie Keane DelGobbo to partner in its Chicago office.DelGobbo concentrates her practice on consumer and employment class actions, with an emphasis on privacy and wage and hour cases. She regularly represents businesses in putative class and collective actions.• Venable LLP promoted two attorneys — Christina K. Brunka and Jonathan Freilich — to counsel in the firm’s Chicago office.Brunka represents owners, design professionals, and contractors in all manner of construction …