Katten Muchin Rosenman announced that Assistant United States Attorney Christopher Stetler has rejoined the firm in its White Collar and Internal Investigations practice as a partner in Chicago.Stetler most recently served as Deputy Chief of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois, supervising a team of prosecutors in the General Crimes Section and working with federal agents in high-profile investigations. He spent more than a decade as an assistant U.S. attorney handling sensitive and high …