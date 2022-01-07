Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP has elected David A. Yontz to the firm’s partnership.Yontz is counsel in the Transactional Department, based in Chicago. He handles acquisitions, dispositions, leasing and financing in his commercial real estate practice.• Nixon Peabody added Kamau Coar as counsel in its Chicago office. Kamau will advise public and private corporations and their leadership suites on enterprise risk management, governance issues, and litigation across practices and industry sectors.Kamau will …