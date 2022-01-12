Goldberg Segalla elevated Natasa Timotijevic to partner in the Chicago office.Timotijevic counsels and defends insurers, employers, and third-party administrators in a variety of workers’ compensation claims. Her experience includes handling matters relating to automobile accidents, workers’ compensation, special education, and employment discrimination before the Cook County Circuit Court and the Illinois Workers’ Compensation Commission.As a law student, Timotijevic served as a law clerk in the Office …