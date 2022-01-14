Taft Law elected Anne Kremer and John McDonnell to partnership in the firm’s Chicago office.Kremer focuses her practice on general corporate, transactional, and regulatory matters. She represents business clients in many areas including entity formation, corporate governance and contract preparation, and mergers and acquisitions. She has experience in gaming regulatory law, including licensing, compliance, and general corporate matters in multiple jurisdictions.McDonnell concentrates his practice on transactional real …