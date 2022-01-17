Kenneth L. Popejoy, chief judge of the 18th Judicial Circuit Court, announced the Illinois Supreme Court appointed Judge Kavita Athanikar as circuit judge, effective March 3.Athanikar fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Robert G. Kleeman on March 2. Athanikar has been an associate judge of the 18th Judicial Circuit since February 2018. She is currently assigned to the Specialty and Juvenile Courts Division where she presides over the nationally recognized First Offender Call Unified for Success (F.O.C.U.S. …