Neal Gerber Eisenberg elected four new partners. They are: Andrea Stein Fuelleman (Intellectual Property), Eric M. McLimore (Taxation), David C. Presser (Corporate & Securities) and Collette A. Woghiren (Litigation).Fuelleman focuses her practice on brand protection and intellectual property enforcement matters.McLimore advises corporations, partnerships and individuals on international, federal, state and local tax planning, transactional and controversy matters.Presser’s practice focuses on private equity …