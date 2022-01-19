BatesCarey LLP elevated Justin K. Seigler, Abigail E. Rocap and Allyson C. Spacht to partner. Additionally, Amanda Bushemi Buckley was promoted to special counsel.Seigler represents insurers in disputes related to insurance law and coverage litigation, including complex matters brought in state and federal court.Rocap focuses her practice on insurance defense pertaining to matters of professional liability, commercial general liability and first-party property claims.Spacht advises foreign and domestic insurance carriers …