Wallace Legal Group LLC has changed its name to Wallace Miller and added two attorneys as partner, Mark Miller and Timothy Jackson.Miller started working with Edward Wallace in 2006 as an associate at Wexler Wallace. He became a partner at that firm in 2014, and over the years took a prominent role in the firm’s mass tort, class action, and appellate practice, playing key roles in complex multi-district litigations. He has been tasked by lead counsel in national litigations to lead law and briefing committees, handle …