Latham & Watkins LLP announced Benjamin Rosemergy has joined the firm’s Chicago office as a partner in the Executive Compensation, Employment & Benefits Practice and as a member of the Tax Department.Rosemergy advises clients on all aspects of corporate transactions related to executive compensation and employee benefits. He represents private equity funds and public and private companies in connection with stock and asset acquisitions and divestitures, mergers, add-on and carve-out transactions, bankruptcy …