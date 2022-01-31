Banner Witcoff announced attorney Robert Boyd has been elected as a principal shareholder of the firm in the Chicago office.Boyd focuses his practice on patent prosecution and counseling matters. He has experience preparing and prosecuting United States and international patents, as well as counseling on such issues as freedom-to-practice, infringement and validity.• Jason Lundy joined Ice Miller LLP as a partner in the firm’s Chicago office. He joins from Polsinelli, bringing experience representing long-term …