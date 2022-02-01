MG+M The Law Firm added Benjamin D. LaFrombois to its Chicago office as a transactional partner. His practice focuses on mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, commercial finance, commercial real estate development, and business succession planning.LaFrombois counsels clients in identifying and leveraging their most valuable assets, creating the most effective path to achieving client goals. He has guided large teams through complex client acquisition and debt restructuring processes and has led the development of …