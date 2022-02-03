Nixon Peabody LLP announced its 2022 new partner class, with four attorneys in the Chicago office.April E. Schweitzer focuses on corporate and regulatory issues affecting hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and federally qualified health centers. She counsels clinical integration networks and accountable care organizations focusing on the transition to value-based care. In corporate healthcare, Schweitzer advises on transactional matters including M&A and joint ventures as well as corporate governance …