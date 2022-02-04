Neal Gerber Eisenberg has added Gregory D. Grove as a partner in the Corporate & Securities practice group. Grove joins from Much Shelist, where he led the Startups & Venture Capital practice and was head of its blockchain team.Grove counsels clients at all business life cycle stages regarding mergers and acquisitions, venture capital investments, strategic structuring, intellectual property, private equity and debt transactions, and exit strategies. He has experience guiding startups, emerging companies and …