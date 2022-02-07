K&L Gates LLP added Brian E. Spang as a partner in the labor, employment, and workplace safety practice. He joins K&L Gates’ Chicago office from Epstein Becker & Green, P.C.Spang advises employers, from startups to Fortune 50 companies, on trade secret and restrictive covenant cases, as well as on many complex matters, including wage and hour class and collective actions, and wrongful termination, sexual harassment, retaliation, and discrimination lawsuits. He has experience litigating in federal and …