Lauren E. Dreifus has joined Golan Christie Taglia's Commercial & Business Litigation practice as an associate.She represents clients in all stages of litigation including through trial or settlement. In her practice, Dreifus regularly drafts pleadings, participates in complex motion practice, conducts written and oral discovery, post-trial briefs and appeals in both state and federal courts.