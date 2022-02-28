Horizon Therapeutics, which has its U.S. headquarters in Deerfield, named Sean Clayton as executive vice president and general counsel effective Monday.Clayton comes to the company from Cooley LLP’s San Diego office, where he was a partner. At Cooley, his practice focused on the representation of public and private biotechnology companies in general corporate matters and securities laws. Clayton led the team that represented Horizon in its initial public offering in 2011 and has advised Horizon’s management …