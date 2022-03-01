Sidley Austin LLP announced that Frank Favia, former general counsel at Guaranteed Rate, a financial services company that is one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the U.S., has rejoined the firm’s litigation group as a partner in Chicago.Most recently as general counsel, Favia led a legal department of more than 200 lawyers, compliance professionals and staff, and was a member of the company’s executive leadership team.Previously, Favia spent 14 years at Sidley in the litigation group, where he focused …