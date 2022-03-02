BakerHostetler has added David M. Serwer as a partner in the Labor and Employment Practice Group. He will be based in Chicago and part of the Immigration team.Serwer’s practice focuses on all aspects of employment-based immigration law, including the submission of applications for work authorization and permanent residence for his clients’ employees, as well as on providing counsel to legal, human resources and executive teams on immigration-related corporate compliance.• Arent Fox LLP and Schiff Hardin …