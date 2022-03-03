During Women’s History Month in March, the Chicago Bar Association has produced a video series and will offer several virtual events to celebrate inspirational women from across the legal community. The events are:— Inspiring Women: Lessons in Leadership Video four-part interview Series. The free video series is available at www.chicagobar.org/chicagobar/WHM. Part one was released March 1 and features Cook County Circuit Court Judge Patrice Ball-Reed, U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Jacqueline Cox and Illinois …