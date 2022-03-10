Greenberg Traurig LLP expanded its Litigation and White Collar Crime and Special Investigations practices with the addition of Natalie F. Wayne as of counsel. Wayne joins the firm from Mayer Brown LLP, where she was an associate in the Litigation & Dispute Resolution practice.Wayne represents corporations and individuals in complex federal white collar and regulatory defense and internal investigations, as well as in complex litigation in federal and state courts. Wayne’s white collar and investigations practice …