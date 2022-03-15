The American Medical Association has hired Andra K. Heller as its new senior vice president and general counsel.Heller most recently served as associate general counsel at IBM and general counsel of the IBM Watson Health business. Prior to joining IBM, Heller served in general counsel roles for Truven Health Analytics, Inc., the healthcare and science business of Thomson Reuters Corp., and Solucient LLC. She began her career as associate and then partner at Freeborn & Peters.• Chiquita Hall-Jackson was named the …