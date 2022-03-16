Kirby McInerney LLP has added Anthony F. Fata, a plaintiffs’ litigator in commodities, securities, and whistleblower matters, as a partner in the firm’s new Chicago office. Fata joins Kirby McInerney from Cafferty Clobes Meriwether & Sprengel LLP.Fata regularly appears before federal and state courts throughout the United States and in regulatory matters overseen by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, and …